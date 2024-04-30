Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for ONE Gas in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OGS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

OGS stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,682,000 after buying an additional 97,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ONE Gas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

