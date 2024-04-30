DA Davidson Comments on National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on NBHC

National Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

National Bank stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in National Bank by 2,352.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.