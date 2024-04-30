The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.
The Weir Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WEIGF opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15.
About The Weir Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Weir Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.