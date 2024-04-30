The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WEIGF opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

