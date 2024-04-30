BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BOE Varitronix Price Performance
OTCMKTS VARXF opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. BOE Varitronix has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
About BOE Varitronix
