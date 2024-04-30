BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BOE Varitronix Price Performance

OTCMKTS VARXF opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. BOE Varitronix has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

About BOE Varitronix

BOE Varitronix Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells liquid crystal display and related products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, Korea, and internationally. It primarily provides thin film transistor modules. The company offers display products for use in automotive applications in digital instrument cluster display, center information display, HUD, rear view, and side view E-mirror products; and products for use in industrial applications, such as white goods, home automation, and other products.

