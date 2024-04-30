Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Update

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,744,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ubiquitech Software Price Performance
Ubiquitech Software has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Ubiquitech Software Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ubiquitech Software
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.