Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Update

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,744,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software Price Performance

Ubiquitech Software has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

