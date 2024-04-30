Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of Landmark Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.