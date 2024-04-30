AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in April

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,332,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 583.0 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VOLVF opened at C$26.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.66. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$30.30.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.