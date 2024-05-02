Scotiabank Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$45.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.50.

IGM Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

IGM stock opened at C$34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.50. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$30.34 and a 52-week high of C$42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). IGM Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of C$768.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.711039 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile



IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

