Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $932,571,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after buying an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,170,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $983.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $943.97 and its 200 day moving average is $912.75.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,925 shares of company stock worth $53,649,186 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.