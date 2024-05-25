Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 774 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,894 shares of company stock worth $21,363,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $114.31 and a one year high of $191.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.04 and its 200 day moving average is $166.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.