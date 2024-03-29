Analysts Set Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) PT at $22.14

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.
Several brokerages have commented on ACRV. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACRV
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %
Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.70.
About Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acrivon Therapeutics
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.