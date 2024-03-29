Analysts Set Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) PT at $22.14

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several brokerages have commented on ACRV. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.70.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

