GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in GoPro by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

GoPro Price Performance

GPRO stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

