Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Acquires $641,000.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,745,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,018,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,600 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

Shares of HROW opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $467.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.45. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $28.25.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

