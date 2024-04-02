Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 1,074,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.4 days.

Entain Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. Entain has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

