Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 1,074,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.4 days.
Entain Stock Up 2.8 %
OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. Entain has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $19.25.
Entain Company Profile
