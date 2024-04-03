Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $975.01

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $975.01 and traded as high as $979.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $974.04, with a volume of 228 shares traded.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $975.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $976.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $28.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.