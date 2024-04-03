Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.92

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.92 and traded as low as C$3.07. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 16,896 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MR.UN
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.5 %
About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.