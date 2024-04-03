Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $5.05 Average PT from Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.95. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.96.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rigel Pharmaceuticals
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.