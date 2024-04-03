Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHHBY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche
Roche Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Roche has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $40.48.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.