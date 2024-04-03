Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,687 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Roche by 19.4% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,268,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,969,000 after purchasing an additional 368,444 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth $4,198,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth $2,575,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Roche has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

