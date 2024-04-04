Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 64,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 51,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $198.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.22 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average of $165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

