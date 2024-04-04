Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.61 million, a PE ratio of -31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

