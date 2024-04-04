VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $188.97 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.19 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.40 and a 200-day moving average of $202.17.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

