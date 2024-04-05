Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 438.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOS opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

