Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to “Accumulate” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $210.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $162.77 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.43.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

