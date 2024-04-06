Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $115.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insperity stock opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

