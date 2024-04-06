SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$27.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRU.UN

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 1.9 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

TSE SRU.UN opened at C$23.09 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$27.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

(Get Free Report

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.