Cutler Group LLC CA Acquires New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $38.35 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

