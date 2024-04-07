William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KRUS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of KRUS opened at $110.05 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 23.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

