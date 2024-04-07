Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
View Our Latest Report on PESI
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 4.6 %
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,520,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perma-Fix Environmental Services
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.