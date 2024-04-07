Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ PESI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,520,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

