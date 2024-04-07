Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Trupanion by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,424,000 after buying an additional 91,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $4,712,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.