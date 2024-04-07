Alliance Global Partners Raises Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $2.75

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

Tilray Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Tilray has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tilray by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

