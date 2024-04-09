180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 19.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $172.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.07. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

