biote Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for biote in a report issued on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for biote’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on biote in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of biote in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, biote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

biote Price Performance

BTMD opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $441.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.87. biote has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of biote by 1,428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of biote by 9,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

See Also

