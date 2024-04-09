PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 3,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 36,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 9.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.

