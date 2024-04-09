Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,426,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,242 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,240,000 after acquiring an additional 355,609 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $142.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

