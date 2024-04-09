Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.