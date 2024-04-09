FY2025 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Increased by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $16.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.96. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.45.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $140.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.21 and its 200-day moving average is $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 414,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,249,000 after purchasing an additional 161,520 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

