Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $91.45. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,823 shares of company stock valued at $44,960,193 over the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

