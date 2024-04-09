CarMax (KMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in CarMax by 654.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.