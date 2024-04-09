Cogeco (CGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$776.17 million during the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of CGO stock opened at C$54.66 on Tuesday. Cogeco has a 1-year low of C$44.62 and a 1-year high of C$62.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.99, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$439.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Cogeco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.44%.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CGO

About Cogeco

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.