Cogeco (CGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.
Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$776.17 million during the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%.
Shares of CGO stock opened at C$54.66 on Tuesday. Cogeco has a 1-year low of C$44.62 and a 1-year high of C$62.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.99, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$439.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.26.
Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Cogeco
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
