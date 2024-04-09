Analysts Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Price Target at $18.88

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several research analysts have commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Triumph Group

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 278,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 85,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $14.19 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.