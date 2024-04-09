Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $73,000 in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,580,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 113,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 53.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 170,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 59,664 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

