Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0085 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

