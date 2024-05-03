Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.42

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.42 and traded as low as C$45.20. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$45.30, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCG.A. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Guardian Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

