River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.40

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.40 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 49.40 ($0.62). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.62), with a volume of 1,318,314 shares trading hands.
River and Mercantile Group Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.40. The stock has a market cap of £42.40 million and a P/E ratio of -22.45.
River and Mercantile Group Company Profile
River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
