Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.84). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATNM. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.5 %

ATNM opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,033,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Stories

