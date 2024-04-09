Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

