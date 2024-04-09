4,310 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Up 1.3 %

OMF opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

