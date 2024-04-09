Raymond James & Associates Has $6.63 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.57% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJUL. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 509.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

Shares of DJUL opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.