Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,340,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 362.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.40.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,130 shares of company stock worth $24,825,408. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $236.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.97. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

