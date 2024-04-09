Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.